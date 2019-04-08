Full list of candidates in West Lindsey District Council elections announced

Councils across Greater Lincolnshire have released their lists of candidates for the May 2 local elections.

Every district in Lincolnshire is going up for elections, including West Lindsey District Council.

Below is the list of West Lindsey candidates across all the seats up for grabs, including those which are uncontested

Bardney Ward (1 councillor):

Conservative – Ian Fleetwood

Independent – Charles Shaw

Independent – Robert Webb

Caistor and Yarborough (2 councillors):

Labour – Nancy Barr

Conservative – Owen Bierley

Conservative – Angela Lawrence

Labour – Andrea Clarke

Cherry Willingham (3 councillors):

UKIP – Trevor Bridgwood

Lincolnshire Independents – Chris Darcel

Lincolnshire Independents – Sharon Hill

Conservative – Thomas Longley

Conservative – Maureen Palmer

Conservative – Anne Welburn

Dunholme and Welton (3 councillors):

Conservative – Steve England

Conservative – Caralyne Grimble

Conservative – Malcolm Parish

Independent – Diana Rodgers

Independent – Anjum Sawhney

Liberal Democrat – Paul Swift

Gainsborough East (3 councillors):

Labour – Patrick Bond

Labour – Angelene Wright

Labour – Mark Harper

Liberal Democrat – Richard Craig

Liberal Democrat – Paul Dobbie

Liberal Democrat – Kristan Jorge

Independent – Tim Davies

Independent – Mick Devine

Independent – Richard Oaks

Conservative – Joshua Jones

Conservative – Peter Morris

Gainsborough North (3 councillors):

Labour – Robert Adderley

Labour – Michael Eddowes

Labour – Sheila Jennings

UKIP – Gary Austen

UKIP – Sophie Austen

UKIP – John Saxon

Conservative – Sheila Bibb

Conservative – Peter McNeill

Conservative – John Patrick

Liberal Democrat – Matt Boles

Liberal Democrat – Keith Panter

Liberal Democrat – Jim Snee

Gainsborough South-West (2 councillors):

Labour – John Cormack

Labour – Perry Smith

UKIP – Neville Jones

Liberal Democrat – Judy Rainsforth

Liberal Democrat – Trevor Young

Independent – Denise Schofield

Independent – Steve Schofield

Conservative – Henry Speer

Hemswell Ward (1 councillor)

Liberal Democrat – Karen Bacon

Conservative – Paul Howitt-Cowan

Kelsey Wold Ward (1 councillor)

Liberal Democrat – Louise Reece

Conservative – Charles Strange

Lea (1 councillor)

Green – Sue Greenall

Conservative – Jessie Milne

Market Rasen (3 councillors)

Labour – Geoffrey Barnes

Labour – Colin Saywell

Labour – Lee Simpson

Liberal Democrat – Stephen Bunney

Liberal Democrat – June Clark

Liberal Democrat – Robert Levison

Conservative – Cordelia McCartney

Conservative – John McNeill

Conservative – Thomas Smith

Nettleham (2 councillors)

Conservative – John Barrett

Conservative – Giles McNeill

Liberal Democrat – Christopher Higham

Liberal Democrat – Angela White

Saxilby (2 councillors)

Conservative – Jackie Brockway

Conservative – Sarah Ellis

Liberal Democrat – David Cotton

Green – Simon Cowell

Scampton (uncontested)

Conservative – Roger Patterson

Scotter and Blyton (3 councillors)

Conservative – Ian Bradley

Conservative – Sally Loates

Conservative – Ken Woolley

Liberal Democrat – Liz Clews

Liberal Democrat – Lesley Rollings

Liberal Democrat – Mandy Snee

Stow (uncontested):

Conservative – Tracey Coulson

Sudbrooke (uncontested)

Conservative – Bob Waller

Torksey (1 councillor)

Conservative – Stuart Kinch

Liberal Democrat – Noel Mullally

Waddingham and Spital (1 councillor)

Conservative – Jeff Summers

Liberal Democrat – Neil Taylor

Wold View (uncontested)

Conservative – Tom Regis