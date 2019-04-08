Full list of candidates in West Lindsey District Council elections announced

Councils across Greater Lincolnshire have released their lists of candidates for the May 2 local elections.
Every district in Lincolnshire is going up for elections, including West Lindsey District Council.
Below is the list of West Lindsey candidates across all the seats up for grabs, including those which are uncontested
Bardney Ward (1 councillor):
Conservative – Ian Fleetwood
Independent – Charles Shaw
Independent – Robert Webb
Caistor and Yarborough (2 councillors):
Labour – Nancy Barr
Conservative – Owen Bierley
Conservative – Angela Lawrence
Labour – Andrea Clarke
Cherry Willingham (3 councillors):
UKIP – Trevor Bridgwood
Lincolnshire Independents – Chris Darcel
Lincolnshire Independents – Sharon Hill
Conservative – Thomas Longley
Conservative – Maureen Palmer
Conservative – Anne Welburn
Dunholme and Welton (3 councillors):
Conservative – Steve England
Conservative – Caralyne Grimble
Conservative – Malcolm Parish
Independent – Diana Rodgers
Independent – Anjum Sawhney
Liberal Democrat – Paul Swift
Gainsborough East (3 councillors):
Labour – Patrick Bond
Labour – Angelene Wright
Labour – Mark Harper
Liberal Democrat – Richard Craig
Liberal Democrat – Paul Dobbie
Liberal Democrat – Kristan Jorge
Independent – Tim Davies
Independent – Mick Devine
Independent – Richard Oaks
Conservative – Joshua Jones
Conservative – Peter Morris
Gainsborough North (3 councillors):
Labour – Robert Adderley
Labour – Michael Eddowes
Labour – Sheila Jennings
UKIP – Gary Austen
UKIP – Sophie Austen
UKIP – John Saxon
Conservative – Sheila Bibb
Conservative – Peter McNeill
Conservative – John Patrick
Liberal Democrat – Matt Boles
Liberal Democrat – Keith Panter
Liberal Democrat – Jim Snee
Gainsborough South-West (2 councillors):
Labour – John Cormack
Labour – Perry Smith
UKIP – Neville Jones
Liberal Democrat – Judy Rainsforth
Liberal Democrat – Trevor Young
Independent – Denise Schofield
Independent – Steve Schofield
Conservative – Henry Speer
Hemswell Ward (1 councillor)
Liberal Democrat – Karen Bacon
Conservative – Paul Howitt-Cowan
Kelsey Wold Ward (1 councillor)
Liberal Democrat – Louise Reece
Conservative – Charles Strange
Lea (1 councillor)
Green – Sue Greenall
Conservative – Jessie Milne
Market Rasen (3 councillors)
Labour – Geoffrey Barnes
Labour – Colin Saywell
Labour – Lee Simpson
Liberal Democrat – Stephen Bunney
Liberal Democrat – June Clark
Liberal Democrat – Robert Levison
Conservative – Cordelia McCartney
Conservative – John McNeill
Conservative – Thomas Smith
Nettleham (2 councillors)
Conservative – John Barrett
Conservative – Giles McNeill
Liberal Democrat – Christopher Higham
Liberal Democrat – Angela White
Saxilby (2 councillors)
Conservative – Jackie Brockway
Conservative – Sarah Ellis
Liberal Democrat – David Cotton
Green – Simon Cowell
Scampton (uncontested)
Conservative – Roger Patterson
Scotter and Blyton (3 councillors)
Conservative – Ian Bradley
Conservative – Sally Loates
Conservative – Ken Woolley
Liberal Democrat – Liz Clews
Liberal Democrat – Lesley Rollings
Liberal Democrat – Mandy Snee
Stow (uncontested):
Conservative – Tracey Coulson
Sudbrooke (uncontested)
Conservative – Bob Waller
Torksey (1 councillor)
Conservative – Stuart Kinch
Liberal Democrat – Noel Mullally
Waddingham and Spital (1 councillor)
Conservative – Jeff Summers
Liberal Democrat – Neil Taylor
Wold View (uncontested)
Conservative – Tom Regis