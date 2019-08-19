Final plans put forward for 60 new homes in West Lindsey

Final plans have been submitted to West Lindsey District Council for 60 new homes in Lea.

The proposals by Rippon Homes would see the properties built on land off Willingham Road in the village, just over two miles south of Gainsborough.

The site, which is close to Lea Park, is privately-owned and is currently used sporadically for the grazing of horses.

A minimum of 20 per cent affordable housing must be built as part of the development.

West Lindsey district councillors backed initial plans, which had proposed 61 homes for the site, at a planning meeting in March 2018.

Residents had raised concern over road safety, design of the properties and the impact the new homes would have on the infrastructure in the village.

The district council will make a decision on the plans at a later date.