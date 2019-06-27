Fears over access to new Gainsborough housing development

Residents objecting to an 80-home development in Gainsborough say plans to access the site through their estate will cause major disruption.

Beal Homes has submitted a reserved matters application to West Lindsey District Council to build a mixture of two, three and four bedroom houses on land to the south of The Belt Road.

However, the new development would be accessed through two roads off Sunningdale Way

Residents have already objected to the proposals, with concerns including the potential traffic it will cause to Sunningdale Way.

Objectors estimate there could be an additional 160 vehicles at least and have suggested the entrance instead be provided through The Belt Road.

Kevin Bone has written to the authority to question why that road could not be used.

“If the reason is dangerous access, then all you are doing is moving that danger to our estate and the existing residents already here,” he says.

He says there are already issues caused by a junction at the entrance to the Sunningdale Way estate.

Sandra Cowan said: “It is already congested with traffic and at peak times is a nightmare getting to my house.

“How on earth can this one entrance and thoroughfare cope with the excess vehicles this new estate will create? I will never be able to get to my house.”

In documents before the authority, Beal Homes says access was agreed at outline stage and it is not proposed to alter the arrangement.

They say the road network is a “simple arrangement” which establishes “a clear hierarchy across the whole development and say “sufficient parking is provided”.

They say the development will be designed to “harmonise” with neighbouring properties.

They describe how houses “are positioned in relation to the roads serving them with their principal elevation facing outwards”.

A total of 20 of the houses are described as “affordable”, with the rest being market value.