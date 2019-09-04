Brexit.

Did your MP vote to take no-deal Brexit power away from the government?

In what is yet another crazy development to the Brexit process, MPs have voted to seize power of the Brexit timetable away from the government - in an attempt to thwart a no-deal exit.

More than 20 Conservative rebels defied the whip last night as the government lost by 329 to 302; risking losing their place as Tory MPs altogether, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to call a General Election later today. But how did your MP vote?

FOR GOVERNMENT TAKING CONTROL

1. Anna Soubry - Broxtowe

AGAINST MPS TAKING CONTROL

2. Mark Spencer - Sherwood, and Hucknall

FOR MPS TAKING CONTROL.

3. Alex Norris - Nottingham North

FOR MPS TAKING CONTROL

4. Gloria De Piero - Ashfield and Eastwood

