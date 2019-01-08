Developer submits plans to build 115 homes on former Gainsborough school site

A developer has put forward plans to build 115 new homes on the site of a former school in Gainsborough.

West Lindsey District Council is being asked to consider the proposed development of two, three and four-bedroom properties on land adjacent to Middlefield Lane.

The site was formerly occupied by Middlefield Lane School, the buildings for which have since been demolished.

A report submitted on behalf of applicant Gleeson Homes states the proposals would “provide a high quality and attractive development and represent a significant opportunity to secure the positive development of a former unused, overgrown site”.

Planning documents state that the development would consist of 29 two-bedroom and 41 three-bedroom semi-detached properties, along with 40 three-bedroom and five four-bed detached properties.

Each would be allocated a minimum of one parking space, plus a garage and private rear garden.

“The proposals create a good spread of house types, sizes, mix / choice across the whole site allowing the proposal to cater to a full spectrum of the population in Gainsborough and surrounding areas as well as for other areas of the UK assuming they are relocating to the area,” the report adds.