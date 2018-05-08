Council continues commitment to campaign against violence against women and girls

Isle schools are being encouraged to support the White Ribbon campaign and take a stand against violence against women and girls.

North Lincolnshire Council is continuing its commitment to the campaign by getting more people pledging their support and raising awareness.

In 2016, the council was presented with the White Ribbon Award for its work in supporting the White Ribbon campaign to prevent violence against women.

The White Ribbon campaign is led by men who are willing to take a stand against violence against women and girls, and be positive role models to other men in the community.

These men are known as ambassadors. White Ribbon Ambassadors are highly respected men from a wide range of sectors who encourage other men and boys in the community to participate in the global movement to eliminate violence against women and girls.

Women and girls can also play an active role in the campaign. They can help to spread the message, reach out to men and boys and engage them in the subject of male violence against women and girls.

Cllr Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council and White Ribbon Ambassador, said:

“The White Ribbon campaign is something we are fully committed to supporting. For many years we have helped raise awareness and will continue to do so for years to come. Domestic violence and sexual assault will not be accepted and we aim to continue to raise awareness of this very important campaign.

“It was a great honour for the council to be awarded the White Ribbon Award as it highlights the brilliant work that has taken place in North Lincolnshire to make changes.

“We have decided to go into schools to reach out to the younger generation so they realise the importance of the campaign and raise more awareness.

“We recognise that men are also victims of domestic violence and while the vast majority are women, violence against both men and women is completely unacceptable.

“If you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is, please report it to the police. You are not alone; there are plenty of people out there that can offer support and advice.”

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK, said: “We are delighted that North Lincolnshire Council are continuing their partnership with the White Ribbon Campaign. The commitment of local councils to the White Ribbon Campaign increases awareness across communities of the importance of the need to reduce violence against women and girls, as well as practical steps to make this happen. We are looking forward to continuing to work with North Lincolnshire Council as they move forward their action plan.”