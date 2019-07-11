Chance to have your say on how West Lindsey Council spends its money

Residents and businesses in Gainsborough are being urged to have their say on how West Lindsey District Council should spend its money in 2020 and 2021.

The council has launched its budget consultation, and is asking people to attend events it has organised or to complete an online survey with their views.

It is also keen to spend money on local people’s priorities and to ensure taxpayers understand the council’s current financial situation.

Coun Giles McNeill, the leader of the council, said: “We are responsible for a multi-million pound spend of public money. It matters that the things we do are what local people want us to do.

“I want to make sure we are tackling the challenges we face, such as climate change, a growing population, and the lifting of people out of real hardship and poverty.

“Giving people a better quality of life is really important. The decisions we take need to enrich and enhance lives and give the chance for a bright future.”

The council feels it is crucial it directs its resources to meet the needs of residents after receving a reduced amount of money from central government.

In the last few years, it has lost £4 million of grant funding, but has generated additional income of more than £1.7 million and delivered efficiency savings of about £2.3 million.

Ian Knowles, of the council, said: “We are asking residents to prioritise what we spend, so I am really keen to see this as a turning point for us in terms of budget consultation.”

As part of the consultation, the council has also prepared a video on its spending and its services.