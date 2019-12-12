Champion of children is named new boss of Lincolnshire County Council

A renowned champion of children has been appointed the new chief executive of Lincolnshire County Council.

Debbie Barnes has worked for the council since 2006 and became director of children’s services in 2012.

She played an instrumental role in transforming the department into a beacon of excellence. Services for youngsters in the county were rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors earlier this year.

Debbie, who was awarded an OBE in 2018 for her contribution to children’s services, said: “I am delighted to be selected as chief executive of our ambitious council.

“Born in Lincolnshire, I am passionate about our county’s prosperity. Lincolnshire is a great place to live, work, visit and bring up families.”