Car rental centre earmarked for Gainsborough site

Plans have been unveiled for new car rental and vehicle servicing centres in Gainsborough.

The development is being earmarked for land adjacent to the Morrisons supermarket on Heapham Road South and was formerly a recycling centre.

According to documents submitted to West Lindsey District Council, two new single-storey units would be built on the site, which would be split into two sections.

Site plans show one area accommodating an Enterprise rent-a-car compound and car wash, while the other section would be used by P1SpeedyFit for its car parts and tyre sales operation.

A total of 33 car parking spaces would be provided for the proposed units, with another 16 for the car wash.

The planning documents state: "The proposal will regenerate the currently unoccupied land by adding services and facilities to the area where it is needed most.

"It will also allow for customers from outside the local area to rent vehicles to use in and among the surrounding towns and villages, thereby improving the economic and social conditions.

"The proposal is for a small unused site to be constructed upon. This will increase the availability of jobs within the local community, possibly employing local people."