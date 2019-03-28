49 new homes in Gainsborough set for approval

Councillors in West Lindsey are set to approve plans for 49 new homes on the bank of the River Trent in Gainsborough.

The proposals by Thonock and Somerby Estates would see the homes built on land to the west of Horsley Road in the town.

A mixture of two, three and four bedroom homes have been proposed for the site.

Around 20 per cent of the homes have been allocated for affordable housing, but developers have said this could be provided in contributions to the council.

Councillors on West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee have been recommended to approve the proposals at a meeting on April 3.

The application for the site was resubmitted in 2017 but has since been met with objections from local people.

A 152-signature petition was submitted to the council calling for the development to be rejected and the site to be designated as green space.

Gainsborough Town Council has also raised concerns over access for emergency service vehicles.

The applicant argued in their plans that the development would help the council meet its housing need.

They said: “The development represents a sustainable infill development within the defined built-up limits of Gainsborough providing a mix of housing and choice and a range of developer contributions including an off-site affordable housing contribution.

“The application is supported by an indicative masterplan, which demonstrates that the quantum of development proposed can be appropriately accommodated in this site whilst also providing a significant amount of landscaping and open space.”