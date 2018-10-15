112 homes planned for former Gainsborough college site

Updated plans for 112 houses behind a new primary school in Gainsborough have been submitted to West Lindsey District Council.

The new homes, planned for The Avenue, in Gainsborough, were originally applied for by Lincolnshire County Council and given outline permission in 2016.

Now, developers Beal Homes are taking the plans forward for the site of the former Castle Hills Community College.

The developers say the submitted designs will “create a high quality residential development” along with an “attractive place with a sense of identity”, which they will be sustainable and make efficient use of the land.

In a report to the council, Sten Architects on behalf of the applicants say: “The layout has been designed so that there is good natural surveillance to all areas of open space and roads with the proposed dwellings looking onto these areas.

“The scale of buildings and the private realm is in keeping with the provision of accommodation and is tailored to site specific locations.

“The site will be accessed from The Avenue and will sit behind the nearby primary school and will include the creation of a pedestrian connection to it.”

The two-storey homes will range in size from two-four bed.

The plans include a large open space to the north-west of the site.

Last week an application was submitted by Lincolnshire County Council to extend the adjacent primary school by seven classrooms.