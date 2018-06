Police are appealing for help to identify a man in connection with a burglary in Gainsborough.

Between 11.19pm on Friday, May 25 and 11.25pm on Saturday, May 26 a man entered a stable at the rear of a property on Lea Road.

A battery that powers the CCTV and electric fencing was removed.

The man is described as white, of medium build, and around 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall.

Contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 2 of March 26.