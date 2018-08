Police want to trace this man in connection with an alleged theft.

Lincolnshire Police said that on July 23 at about 4.30pm, a man entered the Morrisons store on Heapham Road South, Gainsborough, and took alcohol worth £767.

The man is described as having short hair on the sides and thick hair on the top, of average build, and wearing a dark top and grey shorts.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 128 of July 24.