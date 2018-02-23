Police release man arrested in Lincolnshire for terrorism offences

A 46-year-old man who was arrested for terrorism offences in Lincolnshire has now been released.

On Friday, February 23, officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West supported by Lincolnshire Police executed a warrant at a property in the Lincolnshire area and arrested a man on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation and malicious communications.

He has now been released and Greater Manchester Police, which led the investigation, said: “A 46-year-old man who was arrested in Lincoln on Friday 23 February 2018 on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation and malicious communications has been released under investigation.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Dominic Scally, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing for the North West, said: “His arrest forms part of a wider operation into the activities of a proscribed organisation.

“Those involved in proscribed organisations have a detrimental effect on the communities others work so hard to build so it is essential people contact us with information so we can put a stop to those who support extremist ideologies.

“Any information that people have can be dealt with in the strictest of confidence by calling the police on 0800 789 321.”