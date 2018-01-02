Police issue CCTV appeal after Gainsborough McDonald’s theft

Officers in Gainsborough are asking for information which might help them with their enquiries into a theft investigation.

A man, described as white with dark cropped hair and a small amount of facial hair, and wearing black rimmed glasses and a navy hooded jacket with grey trousers – entered the McDonalds store on Beaumont Street, Gainsborough, and took a shop link radio.

This took place on 10 December, and occurred while the man was waiting for his food order.

We wish to speak with the man pictured as we believe he might be able to help with our enquiries.

If you do have any info, or know who the man is in the picture, please call 101 quoting number 17000556761.