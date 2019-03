Officers from Gainsborough Neighbourhood Policing Team have appealed for the public's help in finding a wanted man.

Henry Smith aged 24 has no fixed address but is believed to be around the Gainsborough area.

Smith is wanted on suspicion of harassment and threats to kill offences.

If you know where he is, or see him, please contact police by calling 101 quoting incident 402 of 24/02