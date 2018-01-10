Police concerned for welfare of missing Gainsborough man

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help from the public to find a man who was last seen in Gainsborough.

Allan Stevenson, who is in his late 50's was last seen in Gainsborough on December 27 and has not been in touch with his family since that time.

Allan is decribes as having an average build and is 5ft 8" tall.

He has short receding hair that is greying, has a small mole to the right side of his nose and speaks with a southern accent.

A police spokesman said: "He was last seen on 27 December in his home town of Gainsborough and has not been in touch with his family since that time. They and we are concerned for his welfare."

If you have seen Alan or know of his whereabouts please contact officers on 101, quoting PID 5158.