Police concerned about missing Paige, 16 from Gainsborough

Lincolnshire Police say they are very concerned for the safety of missing sixteen year old Paige Winter from Gainsborough who left home on Friday (15th February) and has not been seen since nor has been active on her social media profile.

Paige is 5’3” tall with long light brown hair.

It is not known what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Police in Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire have been informed where she may have gone to see friends. Anyone who has seen Paige or knows where she is now is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 35 of 15th February.