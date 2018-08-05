Police carry out over 5,000 vehicle checks during a successful road safety campaign

A total of 5,100 vehicles were checked by Nottinghamshire police with automatic number plate recognition technology (ANPR) during a two-day operation.

Officers stopped and checked 105 vehicles – 25 of which were reported for offences including their vehicle being in a dangerous condition and driving without insurance.

Six vehicles were seized for having no tax and two for no insurance. One vehicle was also banned from the road due to being in such a dangerous condition.

This is the latest stage of Op Transporter and took place throughout the Ashfield area on Thursday and Friday.

The operation has been a regular sight on our roads now since 2017 and has seen thousands of vehicles checked and a significant number of prohibitions and seizures.

Operation Transporter involves Divisional officers, Special Constables, the Roads Policing Team and Police Cadets working alongside the Environment Agency, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and HMRC.

This week the British Transport Police also joined in this Multi-Agency operation.

They use marked and unmarked vehicles alongside ANPR to identify dangerous or illegal vehicles.

The team will check a vehicle’s documents, condition, fuel, weight, goods and waste carrying licenses.

Stop checks were carried out on commercial and light goods vehicles on both local roads and major trunk routes.

ANPR was used to check every passing vehicle too. The aim of the operation is to combat illegal and dangerous vehicle use.

These operations will continue to be a regular sight on the roads of Nottinghamshire, any day of the week and in any location.

PC Adam Pace, who is co-ordinating Op Transporter, said: “This operation shows how we can all work together to make our roads safer and have an impact on the growing number of casualties over the last year.

“By combining the skills of all the agencies we can really make an impact and we continue to take some very dangerous vehicles off the road during this operation.

“This isn’t about penalising people for small things, we often find vehicles with massive problems with their brakes or steering, for example.

“The roads continue to be made safer thanks to the dedication and professionalism of the entire team, made up largely of Special Constables, who volunteer their spare time to assist us in operations like this one.”