Police appeal to trace man in photo after Gainsborough assault

Police are trying to trace this man in connection with an assault in Gainsborough.

It happened at around 11pm on August 18.

The offender chased the victim down Beaufort Street on a bicycle, before pushing him and hitting him in the head several times and body in an unprovoked attack.

If you believe you can help in any way, please contact officers in one of the following ways:

By calling 101, quoting Incident 498 of August 18.

- Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put Incident 498 of August 18 in the subject box.

- Call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org