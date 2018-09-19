Police appeal to catch thief who stole from Gainsborough's Tesco

Police are trying to trace a man who they would like to speak to in connection with a theft from a Tesco shop in Gainsborough.

A man entered the store on Trinity Street on September 1, at around 3pm, before leaving the store with £60.15 worth of goods, including wine, pet food, and clothing, without paying.

A Lincolnshire police spokesman said: "We are appealing to anyone who has any information or knows the man in the picture, to get in touch on one of the following ways:

"By calling 101 quoting the reference 18000417356

"By e-mailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference 18000417356 in the subject box

"You can also contact us through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org."