Officers are investigating an incident of criminal damage at Kilton Forest Golf Club.

It happened between 4pm on Sunday (17 December 2017) and 7am on Monday (18 December 2017) at the Blyth Road.

Police received a report that a vehicle was driven on the golf course, causing damage to four of the greens.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to call 101, quoting incident number 472 of 18 December, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.