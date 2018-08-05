Police appeal for information after a suspected assault

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward after a man was left with a serious head injury after a suspected assault.

It is believed that the assault occurred at around 1.30 pm, on Theaker Avenue, in Gainsborough, on Friday, August 3.

Three suspects were described as male and are believed to have fled the area after the suspected attack, according to police.

The injured man has been receiving treatment in hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lincolnshire police on 101 quoting incident 237 of 3 August or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.