Police appeal for help to trace car owner

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace the owner and driver of this saloon-type car in connection with an incident in Worksop.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: "While we acknowledge these pictures are not of the best quality we’re hoping someone may recognise the vehicle and who owns it.

Do you recognise this car?

"We’ve released the images while our enquiries are ongoing into an incident involving a man and woman seen arguing in Mansfield Road at 3.20am on Saturday, February 16.

"Following the incident a saloon-type car, believed to be silver or white, was seen to leave the area heading away from Worksop on the A60.

"Were you either the man or woman involved in this incident? Did you witness this incident? Did you travel on the A60 between Worksop and Mansfield at this time and have dash cam footage?"

If you have any information please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 108 of February 16, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.