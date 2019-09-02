Plans for new West Lindsey waste depot given green light

Plans to build a new central waste depot in West Lindsey to secure the future of waste collections and street cleansing operations have been given the green light.

The purpose built facility would replace West Lindsey District Council’s existing sites at Gainsborough and Market Rasen.

A new waste depot has been given the green light.

The council said this would ensure waste services continue to run as “efficiently as possible in future years”.

The council’s corporate policy and resources committee, scrutinised the plans and gave unanimous, cross-party support.

Councillor Owen Bierley, chairman of the prosperous communities committee at the council said: “The council, recognises there is a need for a new purpose built facility”.

“Our current depot facilities opened in the 1970s and they are no longer fit for purpose.

“Investing in the service area will ensure there is adequate facilities to allow high quality waste management and street cleansing services to continue to be delivered.”

Councillor Giles McNeill, leader of West Lindsey District Council said the council hopes a new depot can be built by summer 2021.

But the plans are still in early stages.

He said: “For too long the council has struggled to find an acceptable way forward to deliver much needed improved facilities for the staff who run our refuse collection services.

“I am delighted that, through an inclusive approach with councillors from across the political spectrum, we have been able to finally take a much needed decision.

“Not only will a central depot improve the workplace for our valuable staff, it will help us to continue to deliver an outstanding service, in a way that means we are spending public money as wisely as possible, delivering excellent value for money for the residents of West Lindsey for the foreseeable future.

“This new depot will allow us to adapt to changing waste management needs and means we can make any necessary changes to deliver sustainable waste management required by national and local waste strategies.”