Planes ‘collide’ at East Midlands airport

Two planes collided at East Midlands Aiport this morning during heavy fog.

A spokesman for the airport said that the incident involved a Jet2 and Ryanair plane- but there were no passengers on board at the time.

Waiting to take off on another aircraft, a passenger said they saw one plane ‘clip’ the other at around 7.50am.

A statement from Ryanair said: “This aircraft was under the instruction of East Midlands Traffic Control at the time and the crew were following correct taxi lines as per ATC procedure.

“This B737-700 aircraft was due to be used for training in East Midlands so no customers were affected.”

Some flights had been delayed due to the foggy conditions this morning.

A probe by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been launched.

