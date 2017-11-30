PICTURES: Part of M1 shut after several vehicles crash

Part of the M1 is closed this morning after a serious crash involving five vehicles.

All three main emergency services were called to the collision on the northbound stretch between junctions 29A for Markham Vale and 30 for Barlborough shortly before 6am.

Three out of four lanes remain closed.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "A broken down box van was struck by a lorry.

"Shortly afterwards, three lorries behind collided while trying to avoid the first collision.

"No-one suffered serious injuries but it will take time to remove all the debris."

Officers said the incident is causing 'significant tailbacks' and 'long delays' on the motorway and urged motorists to 'seek other routes until further notice'.

A Highways England spokesman said: "Extensive clean-up and recovery work is required."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident 88 of today.

