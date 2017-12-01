PICTURES: Fundraising Ferry friends get festive

Fundraising friends are getting festive in Owston Ferry as they prepare for the annual over 65s Christmas tea.

The event, on December 9, has taken place for many years but was taken over by a new committee three years ago and now sees over 80 residents attending for a homemade salad, pudding and entertainment.

Alison Woodcock, a member of the Owston Ferry Community Group, said: “It’s a really lovely evening and they all get a party bag at the end.

“This is the third year we’ve done it, it’s been done for years and years by a group of ladies but they reached a certain age when they needed some others to step in and that’s how the new group was formed, we decided it would be a shame for them to miss out.

“The first year was a success with about 50 attending. It is fully funded by the community.

“This year we should have a record 86 attending, which is huge, much more than we expected.

“We get all the stuff locally and people in the church and the WI help out, it’s all homemade. Local people support it, people all pull together. I was totally overwhelmed the first year we did it.”

Entertainment will come from singer Keith Christopher and St Martin’s School choir will perform.

Alison added: “Last year an 84-year-old lady was dancing her way out and said ‘I’ve had a wonderful evening’, there’s nothing better to hear for us.”

Over the year the committee has organised events to help raise money as well as some free events for the village to enjoy, these have included a film night showing Grease in May, and three children’s events for all ages - Nerf wars, soft play party and a Halloween disco; along with a field day and bingo.

The group has also been raising awareness of the issue of dog fouling by imvolving the school children in a competition to design a poster, the winning one getting printed onto signs and placed around the village.

Alison said: “We have had funding to support the dog poo competition from Owston Ferry Parish council which we really appreciate, and donations from the Owston Ferry Consolidated Charities Committee for the over 65’s Xmas tea and Pete Whiltschinsky which is amazing.

“I much also thank Lenny Lowe for all the time effort and equipment he helps to do such fantastic events.

“Although its a little group of people the whole village pulls together and everyone helps to make it happen, thank you for all your continued support.”

To get involved contact Alison on 01427 728065.