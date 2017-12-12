PICTURES AND RESULTS: Santas, snowmen, elves and penguins take part in annual Tinsel Turbary

Running Rudolphs, sprinting Santas, energetic elves and pace-setting puddings all took part in the second Tinsel Turbary.

The event, which is a Christmas themed trail race and family fun run, organised by Epworth’s Metres To Miles, attracts young and old alike, and this year saw almost 300 take part.

A spokesman said: “Great atmosphere today at the Tinsel Turbary Trail race. Amazing outfits and lots of laughs.

“Can we just take this opportunity to thank all our volunteer marshalls, time keepers and helpers. It wasn’t easy building up and breaking down the course and being stood in the cold for some time, but you all had those amazing smiles and cheered on the runners all the way. Thank you very much, it means a lot.”

Winners in the fancy dress competition were 1. Lesley Parry of Wolds Vets AC who dressed as a present, 2. Jane Oxby of Walk Jog Run as a penguin, and 3. Shelley Hemsley as Mr Frosty. They will all receive a Metres to Miles runners hamper.

The actual race winners were 1. Walter Somerville, 2. Richard Harris, 3. David Robinson. First back for the ladies was Lindsay Skinner, 15th overall.

FULL RESULTS:

Position Time Firstname Lastname Running Club Age Gender

1 47.45 Walter Somerville SNR Male

2 48.01 Richard Harris Wolds Veteran RC V45 Male

3 48.16 David Robinson Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Male

4 49.34 dean kirkham V40 Male

5 49.56 Martin James Doncaster Athletic Club V40 Male

6 50.33 Chris Gibbs V55 Male

7 50.51 Stefan Lumley SNR Male

8 51.29 Gavin Mann Scunthorpe & District AC V40 Male

9 51.33 Daniel Bullock SNR Male

10 51.39 Phil Gibbs Lincsquad V45 Male

11 51.45 JERZY NOWOSIELSKI V45 Male

12 51.55 Andrew Hemmings City of Hull AC SNR Male

13 52.44 Mark Nettleton Barton & District AC V50 Male

14 53.08 Ian McBride V40 Male

15 53.45 Lindsay Skinner Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Female

16 54.03 Tom Hebdige Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Male

17 54.28 Garry Perkins Wolds Veteran RC V60 Male

18 54.38 christopher Slight Scunthorpe & District AC V40 Male

19 55.03 Mike Wells Caistor Running Club V40 Male

20 55.03 Andrew Reynolds Caistor Running Club Snr Male

21 55.14 William Lansdall Gainsborough & Morton Striders SNR Male

22 55.26 Gordon O’Neill SNR Male

23 55.30 Nicola Curtis Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Female

24 56.10 Richard Lambert Danum Harriers V45 Male

25 56.40 Craig Scott Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Male

26 57.01 Graeme Davison SNR Male

27 57.27 Jon Challen V40 Male

28 57.59 Tony Wilson V40 Male

29 58.07 Sarah Francis V40 Female

30 58.59 Owen Griffiths Barton & District AC SNR Male

31 59.27 John Crossland V40 Male

32 59.31 Kevin Geer V50 Male

33 59.34 Adrian Tuplin Danum Harriers V45 Male

34 59.51 Ian Russell Skegness & District Running Club V50 Male

35 60.28 Steffan Keeton SNR Male

36 60.53 david george Barton & District AC SNR Male

37 60.53 Bry Moss V50 Male

38 61.02 Matthew Geer SNR Male

39 61.09 Carl Heseltine V40 Male

40 61.14 Andy Lambie V45 Male

41 61.14 Rob Turner V50 Male

42 61.15 Jonathan Manchester Barton & District AC U20 Male 43 61.17 Peter Barnard Scunthorpe & District AC V60 Male

44 61.23 Mark Gollings Lincsquad V55 Male

45 61.24 Andy Walker SNR Male

46 61.29 Christian Ashton Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Male

47 61.30 Lee Jacques SNR Male

48 61.33 Jonathan Shinn V50 Male

49 61.35 mark bennett V40 Male

50 61.38 Nick Hilton Bournville Harriers V50 Male

51 61.52 Gemma Scott Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Female

52 61.55 Andrea Morley Scunthorpe & District AC V35 Female

53 62.00 Stewart McGough V50 Male

54 62.08 Carole Fee East Hull Harriers & AC V45 Female

55 62.13 Gary Fee East Hull Harriers & AC V55 Male

56 62.36 Dave Kirkby V55 Male

57 63.02 Paula Davies Danum Harriers V45 Female

58 63.33 Andy Leeson Scunthorpe & District AC V45 MALE

59 63.41 Carl housham V45 Male

60 63.41 Peter Duncan SNR Male

61 63.56 Justin Ellis V40 Male

62 63.59 sarah wright V35 Female

63 64.03 Trevor Lambert Doncaster Athletic Club V55 Male

64 64.08 Rhydian Stock SNR Male

65 64.18 Rose James Doncaster Athletic Club V35 Female

66 64.19 Catherine Gardner Barton & District AC V45 Female

67 64.26 Simon Watson V40 Male

68 64.38 Neil Dowse Scunthorpe & District AC V50 Male

69 64.38 NIGEL DOWSE V55 Male

70 64.44 justin wilkinson Gainsborough & Morton Striders SNR Male

71 64.49 Jennifer Swindell Ackworth Road Runners SNR Female

72 65.06 Helen Dannatt V35 Female

73 65.20 Andrew GUEST V50 MALE

74 65.20 Shaun Skelton V50 Male

75 65.39 David Sweeting Gainsborough & Morton Striders snr Male

76 65.42 Gary Johnston V50 Male

77 65.56 Julie Oxenforth Scunthorpe & District AC V50 Female

78 66.06 Tracy Tuplin Danum Harriers V40 Female

79 66.12 Emma Busby SNR Female

80 66.24 Andrew Grierson V50 Male

81 66.31 Marion Milnes V50 Female

82 66.55 Martyn Kellett Doncaster Athletic Club V50 Male

83 67.08 Pam Harrison V50 Female

84 67.10 Abigail Pearson Scunthorpe & District AC V35 Female

85 67.15 Miles Bentley V40 Male 86 67.41 Amy Holloway SNR Female

87 67.42 Keith Conkerton East Hull Harriers & AC V55 Male

88 67.53 Justine Guilliatt V35 Female

89 67.56 Sandra Holdsworth West Hull Ladies V60 Female

90 67.59 Dean Chalder Wolds Veteran RC V55 Male

91 68.04 Ian Flower SNR Male

92 68.32 zoe rowbottom V35 Female

93 68.33 Stefan Zaminita Danum Harriers V50 Male

94 68.43 John Sculthorpe V60 Male

95 68.47 Ben Hampel V40 Male

96 69.06 Kirsten Hinds V35 Female

97 69.06 John Guillaitt V50 Male

98 69.19 rebecca lennox SNR Female

99 69.24 Paul Lumley V50 Male

100 69.30 Glynn Jones Doncaster Athletic Club V45 Male

101 69.31 Andrew Neal V40 Male

102 69.42 Helen Blair Skegness & District Running Club V40 Female

103 69.50 Kerry Padley Scunthorpe & District AC V40 Female

104 69.50 Mark Padley V45 Male

105 70.22 Richard Chandler V50 Male

106 70.27 Jane Chandler Maltby Running Club V50 Female

107 70.33 Simon WItham V45 Male

108 70.38 Stewart Atkinson SNR Male

109 70.55 Martin Manchester Barton & District AC V50 Male

110 71.01 Mark Schofield V45 Male

111 71.01 Paul Adams Lincsquad snr Male

112 71.11 Helen Penn City of Hull AC V40 Female

113 71.12 Belinda Guy V40 Female

114 71.14 Ian Marshall V50 Male

115 71.57 Catherine Leader V35 Female

116 72.07 Hein Bo Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Male

117 72.29 Kimberley Rose SNR Female

118 72.33 emma Clay Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Female

119 72.47 Dawn Shaw V55 Female

120 73.14 debbie procter Danum Harriers V55 Female

121 73.21 Philip Kirkham Barton & District AC V55 Male

122 73.33 Debbie Bonner V35 Female

123 73.43 Lesley O’Neill V50 Female

124 73.54 Jimmy willoughby SNR Male

125 74.03 Debbie Kirkham V45 Female

126 74.03 Alison Jackson V40 Female

127 74.39 Linda Dodsworth West Hull Ladies V60 Female

128 74.46 Sharon Rawlinson Scunthorpe & District AC V55 Female 129 74.47 Nigel Morrison Caistor Running Club V50 Male

130 74.47 Chris Allison Caistor Running Club V50 Male

131 75.15 shelley hemsley V35 Female

132 75.18 Adelle Smith SNR Female

133 75.39 tracy spencer Scunthorpe & District AC V50 Female

134 75.46 Joanna Fox V40 Female

135 75.54 Gordon Palmer V55 Male

136 75.57 Lisa Grandcourt V40 Female

137 75.57 Richard Bowley V40 Male

138 76.08 Kate Humphries SNR Female

139 76.14 Melanie James Scunthorpe & District AC V50 Female

140 76.26 Teresa Firth V50 Female

141 76.26 Nikki Peet V40 Female

142 76.32 Emma Schofield V35 Female

143 76.34 Clare Smith Strideout V45 Female

144 76.38 Louise Hindmarsh Barton & District AC V50 Female

145 76.42 paul mulldon V40 Male

146 76.50 Elaine Tait Scunthorpe & District AC V60 Female

147 77.03 John Hodson V40 Male

148 77.13 Gavin Kulin V45 Male

149 77.23 Nicola Riley Beverley Athletic Club V50 Female

150 77.46 Garry Hobson Scunthorpe & District AC V55 Male

151 77.46 Sally Rigby V45 Female

152 77.50 Nick Marsden V45 Male

153 77.59 Richard Gerhardt Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Male

154 78.20 Jackie Feeley V50 Female

155 78.26 Nigel Wiley V45 Male

156 78.26 Sharron Wiley West Hull Ladies V45 Female

157 78.42 Kathryn Pinchbeck Danum Harriers V55 Female

158 79.05 Sally Roberts V35 Female

159 79.06 Sally Evans V35 Female

160 79.07 Max Burrows SNR Male

161 79.08 Tamara Pullan V40 Female

162 80.13 Kate Simons V40 Female

163 80.13 Lesley Parry Wolds Veteran RC V55 Female

164 80.18 Joanne Stow V45 Female

165 80.54 Heather Marsh Danum Harriers V50 Female

166 80.55 Ken Marsh Danum Harriers V55 Male

167 80.57 Hannah Seddon V40 Female

168 81.03 Catriona Card Scunthorpe & District AC V50 Female

169 81.12 CHARLOTTE GRIFFITHS Cleethorpes and District AC V40 Female

170 81.14 Helen Turton Tickhill Running & Athletic Club V40 Female

171 81.27 Talha Manzoor V40 Male 172 82.05 Gillian Paine SNR Female

173 82.08 Garry Needham V50 Male

174 82.09 Clare Haywood Gainsborough & Morton Striders V35 Female

175 82.09 Daniel Gelder Cleethorpes and District AC V40 Male

176 82.09 Helen Knights Cleethorpes and District AC V40 Female

177 82.20 Sally Snowden V40 Female

178 82.22 Charlotte Chisell V40 Female

179 82.23 Karen Brocklebank-Lambert Doncaster Triathlon Club V45 Female

180 82.24 Mandy Ashton Doncaster Triathlon Club V55 Female

181 82.31 Pete Hudson Wolds Veteran RC V60 Male

182 82.41 Lee-Ann McGarry Maltby Running Club V45 Female

183 82.43 Barrett Inskip V40 Male

184 82.43 Sally Inskip V40 Female

185 82.58 Rebecca Bkackman SNR Female

186 83.09 Clodie Gough SNR Female

187 83.09 Andrew Fromont V55 Male

188 83.23 Glyn Morley V40 Male

189 83.52 Nicola Johnson V40 Female

190 84.02 Sue Hand V45 Female

191 84.02 Michael Hand V55 Male

192 84.06 jayne hunt Gainsborough & Morton Striders V45 Female

193 84.10 Emma Morrison Caistor Running Club V50 Female

194 84.17 walter kent Winterton Running Club V55 Male

195 84.28 Tim Smith SNR Male

196 84.33 Annabel Davies SNR Female

197 85.07 Derek Crunkhorn V50 Male

198 85.09 Debbie Bradwell V40 Female

199 85.28 Julie Whitehead Scunthorpe & District AC V35 Female

200 85.29 Jane Allen West Hull Ladies V35 Female

201 85.38 Gillian Johnston V45 Female

202 85.46 Annemarie Brooks Danum Harriers V50 Female

203 85.59 Chris Oâ€™Mara V40 Male

204 86.00 Isabel Hilton U20 Female

205 86.05 Kat Hilton Danum Harriers V45 Female

206 86.10 Sally Flower V35 Female

207 86.46 Susan Green Wolds Veteran RC V65 Female

208 86.51 Anna Oâ€™Mara SNR Female

209 87.26 Kate Billmore V60 Female

210 87.42 Maxine Tomlinson V45 Female

211 88.24 allison smith V40 Male

212 88.33 Steven Farrell Danum Harriers V55 Male

213 88.51 CHRIS MASRHALL SNR Male

214 89.02 Ann Marshall Wolds Veteran RC V40 Female 215 89.02 David Peck Wolds Veteran RC V40 Male

216 89.34 Annemarie Turner Barton & District AC V50 Female

217 91.06 gareth lewis V50 Male

218 91.26 Liz George V55 Female

219 91.53 Sally Walker V40 Female

220 91.53 Samantha Wicks V40 Female

221 91.53 Nicola Wilkinson V40 Female

222 91.53 Joy Botfield V35 Female

223 92.23 Marina Gooch Winterton Running Club V45 Female

224 92.30 Karen Pearman V50 Female

225 92.30 Chris Mather Barton & District AC V40 Male

226 92.31 Jane Oxby Walk Jog Run V45 Female

227 92.33 Rebecca Skinner SNR Female

228 92.35 Sarah Wilson V45 Female

229 92.37 Clare Jackson V40 Female

230 92.40 Ruth George Barton & District AC SNR Female

231 92.48 Helen Cox V55 Female

232 92.49 Diane Blackman V50 Female

233 93.02 Michael Swindell SNR Male

234 93.07 Jane Farrell Danum Harriers V55 Female

235 93.27 Jessica Swindell V55 Female

236 93.40 Ali Carter V35 Female

237 93.56 Angela Thompson V40 Female

238 93.56 Lindsay O’Connor Scunthorpe & District AC V40 Female

239 94.04 Carol Lynn Strideout V40 Female

240 94.04 Jayne Saul Strideout V55 Female

241 94.26 Cathie Mair Caistor Running Club V60 Female

242 94.26 Ian Mair V65 Male

243 94.48 maria maith Scunthorpe & District AC V35 Female

244 94.48 Clare Carney Gainsborough & Morton Striders V40 Female

245 94.49 Scott Tock SNR Male

246 94.59 Beverley Jennings Doncaster Triathlon Club V45 Female

247 94.59 Yvonne Clark Doncaster Triathlon Club V35 Female

248 95.32 Marie Henderson Scunthorpe & District AC V45 Female

249 95.32 Andrew Gouldthorpe Scunthorpe & District AC V50 Male

250 95.39 Sally Farrow V45 Female

251 95.49 Jeannette Walters Doncaster Athletic Club V60 Female

252 96.47 Amy Randall SNR Female

253 97.02 Victoria Playford V40 Female

254 97.02 Sam Walkeden SNR Male

255 97.17 Ailsa Leggott V50 Female

256 97.27 Laura Potterton SNR Female

257 97.46 James Campling SNR Male 258 98.36 Diane Eke V60 Female

259 99.22 Sarah Wells Caistor Running Club V45 Female

260 99.22 katie sargeant Caistor Running Club SNR Female

261 99.22 Rachel Hyde Caistor Running Club SNR Female

262 99.22 Fran Allison Caistor Running Club V50 Female

263 99.22 Fiona Craig Caistor Running Club V35 Female

264 99.29 Karen Whitelam V60 Female

265 99.35 Marie Briggs V35 Female

266 99.49 Carla Stebbing Scunthorpe & District AC V35 Female

267 1.40.01 Julie Humphries V55 Female

268 1.40.01 Anne-Marie Marsden V45 Female

269 1.40.21 Vicky Bell Kimberworth Striders V40 Female

270 1.40.22 felicity marriott Kimberworth Striders V40 Female

271 1.40.27 Louise Taylor Kimberworth Striders V45 Female

272 1.40.31 samantha wishart West Hull Ladies V40 Female

273 1.40.31 Denise Carter White City (Hull) RRC V45 Female

274 1.40.31 Heather King City of Hull AC female

275 1.41.55 Yvonne Mills Kimberworth Striders V45 Female

276 1.43.06 Lynne Wilcock V40 Female

277 1.44.15 Karen Grainger V55 Female

278 1.44.15 Janett Bellew V45 Female

279 1.44.19 Sue May Doncaster Athletic Club V55 Female

280 1.44.28 Susan Forbes Doncaster Athletic Club V60 Female

281 1.47.40 Joanne Peace V45 Female

282 1.47.42 Michelle Beedham V45 Female

283 1.47.42 Jayne Davies V40 Female

284 1.53.59 Natalie Baker Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Female

285 1.54.03 Helen Drayton V40 Female

286 1.54.03 Fran Marritt V40 Female

287 2.14.24 Frederick Tomlinson V65 Male