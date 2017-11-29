PICTURES: A-maize-ing entries in Isle scarecrow competition

Entries were a-maize-ing and corny for this year’s scarecrow competition organised by Crowle and Ealand Town Council.

Outright winner was Mr Bren Slingsby with his version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and he received a £50 prize.

The Clegg Family won £30 with second prize for their entry of a policeman with a speed gun, and Kirsty Dunn came third with her stranded parachutist, winning £20.

A council spokesman said: “Well done to all those who entered.

“There were some fantastic scarecrows this year and it was lovely to see the effort everyone had gone to.

“It was a difficult day of judging.”