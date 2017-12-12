PICTURE: HGV gets stuck under Gainsborough railway bridge

Train lines re-open after a after a HGV lorry got wedged under a railway bridge in Gainsborough.

Police were called to Lea Road at 9.28am.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The HGV skip lorry is stuck under the railway bridge on Lea Road.

“The road is closed as we await recovery for the lorry but that can’t happen until Rail Track have been and assessed the bridge.

“Please avoid the area.”

A National Rail spokesman said: “All lines have reopened at Gainsborough Lea Road following a bridge strike near the station, disruption is expected until 1.30pm today, Tuesday December 12.”