Photographers wow in 24 hour challenge in Gainsborough for Macmillan

About 60 photographers, models, hairstylists, makeup artists and designers worked tirelessly for 24 hours in Gainsborough to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Creating mini sets at the X Church on Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough, where it was held, everything from a man playing the drums to a woman jumping in the air was captured. And some of the team who stayed the full 24 hours could be seen taking a nap on a sofa in between shoots. Organised by Jay Clarke who runs J.p.c photography in Gainsbroough they have currently raised £800 for Macmillan Nurses.