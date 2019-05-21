Youngest Bassetlaw District councillor elected as vice-chairman

Bassetlaw District Council have elected its new chairman and vice-chairman.

Councillor Deborah Merryweather has been sworn in as the new Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council during the council’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, May 15.

Coun Merryweather succeeds Coun David Challinor as Chairman and will be assisted this year by Coun Jack Bowker as Vice-Chairman.

Coun Deborah Merryweather, Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Having lived and worked in Bassetlaw all my life, I feel very honoured to represent Bassetlaw District Council and I will do my utmost to promote our area.

“I am aware that we as councillors are temporary caretakers of this great district and that we have a duty to ensure that when we eventually leave office it is a stronger and more prosperous district than when we were first elected.

“I hope that through my role as Chairman, and with the help of my fellow councillors and officers, that we can maintain the continued hard work and by pulling together for the good of the district I believe that Bassetlaw has a great future ahead one that we can all be proud of.

“In my year of office as Chairman I hope to raise awareness and knowledge of mental health in both adults and children and champion children with special needs.

“I am looking forward to working with all parties and I will do my utmost to make sure that Bassetlaw remains an area in which we are all proud to live and serve.

“I would also like to add my thanks to Cllr David Challinor who has been our Chairman for the last 12 months and has guided me through my Vice-Chairman role.”

Coun Bowker, who at 18-years-old, is the youngest councillor to be elected in the country, will take on the rolse as vice-chairman.

He said: “It truly is an honour to be awarded this role and I very much look forward to serving the Bassetlaw District as Vice-Chairman.

"I look forward to supporting Coun Merryweather in her new role as Chairman and I promise to fulfil my duties the very best of my ability.”

The membership of the Council’s Committees was also confirmed at the AGM.

The full list of appointments can be found on Bassetlaw District Council’s website at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/council-and-democracy/membership-of-council-committees/

