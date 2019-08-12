X-Factor star and soon to be Hollyoaks actor to headline the first ever Party in the Square in Retford

Singer and newly announced Hollyoaks star Jake Quickenden will headline Party in the Square in Retford.

Tthe free event, which has been organised by the North Notts BID and will bring together headline acts, tribute bands and local musicians to help promote the town and the local area on Sunday, August 25.

Hosted by North Notts BID’s ambassador Joe Sentance and presenters from Trax FM, the show will see performances from Queen tribute act Mercury, vocal harmony group The Bowkers, The Little Mix show and soul-funk outfit Ginny Brown and the Collective.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing in the crowds and celebrating the great town of Retford.

"There’s such a range of acts that the event has something for all ages and every taste; it’s a great opportunity for local businesses to shout about what the area is all about.”

Alongside the music and entertainment, attendees will have the chance to enjoy an open-air bar, as well as food from local caterers and producers.

Sally said: “With bars and catering stalls on the square itself and all the local pubs and cafes open in the surrounding areas, this promises to be a great showcase for Retford.”

The event takes place in Retford market square from 2pm to 7.30pm.

To find out more about the events run by North Notts BID visit northnottsbid.co.uk.