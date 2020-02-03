A community art project is being launched to inspire people to learn about the Mayflower Pilgrims.

This year marks the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower from Plymouth, UK, to Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Gainsborough has a special connection to the Mayflower anniversary as separatist movements originated in this region that led them on their journey to America.

A group of Separatists were thought to have worshipped in secret at Gainsborough Old Hall and the United Reformed Church in Gainsborough also stands as a memorial to John Robinson, pastor of the Mayflower Pilgrims.

He was also one of the leaders in the planning of the voyage to America.

To commemorate this significant anniversary, West Lindsey District Council are inviting the public to take part in a community art project which involves making ‘May flowers’, more commonly known as hawthorn, using a range of different materials.

Faye Pudney, visitor economy project officer at West Lindsey District Council, said: “We want as many people as possible to take part and make a May flower this year.

“The flowers will be used to create a bigger piece of artwork and will involve attaching them to a willow lantern Mayflower ship which will be displayed at our signature events that will take place throughout the year.”

The May flowers can be knitted or crocheted as well as made from milk bottles or card. This will allow people of all ages to get involved.

Templates are available to download from www.discovergainsborough.com/pilgrim-roots.

Or email pilgrimroots2020@west-lindsey.gov.uk and hard copies will also be available to pick up at West Lindsey District Council or Gainsborough Old Hall.

Completed May flowers can be dropped off at West Lindsey District Council, Gainsborough Old Hall or the Pilgrims Gallery at the Bassetlaw Museum in Retford.

Or you can post them to West Lindsey District Council, Marshall’s Yard, Beaumont Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2NA.

Deadline for all submissions is Friday, May 1.