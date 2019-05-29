Worksop student set to travel to Cambodia to build housing, schools and water pumps

A Worksop student is raising money so he can travel to Cambodia to build housing, schools and water pumps.

Bobbi-Jay Easby, 14, from Shireoaks, is a year 10 student at Outwood Academy Portland in Worksop, and he has been given the opportunity to go on an expedition to Cambodia.

Bobbi-Jay said: "The project will entail helping generations of children and babies by building new schools, classrooms or kindergartens, constructing vitally needed community housing local materials for some of the most impoverished families in Cambodia.

"The expedition will also look at healthcare and sanitation, improving the health and quality of life of a whole community through installing and improving local amenities, assisting to install new water supplies, which are vital to ensure children have access to fresh, uncontaminated drinking water.

"Not forgetting protecting the environment by replanting saplings in areas affected by mass deforestation."

Bobbi-Jay is now fundraising to raise the £4,000 he needs for the trip.

He said: "My fundraising will help with the costs of the expedition and enable me to lend a helping hand to families and children who are living in extreme poverty, and hopefully have a positive influence on their lives.

"As you can imagine as a 14-years-old to fulfill this would be an amazing achievement as it not only helps the locals in the villages I work in, but it gives me more opportunities to help people less fortunate.

"I am looking for sponsorship, donations and any fundraising ideas to help me achieve this chance of a life time."

If you would like to sponsor Bobbi-Jay visit https://www.gofundme.com/cambodia-humanitarian-aid-expedition.

And to find out more about the project visit www.campsinternational.com.