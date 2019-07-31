Worksop scout among thousands taking part in World Scout Jamboree in the USA

A Worksop scout has been representing UK scouts in the World Scout Jamboree in North America.

Scarlet King, 14, from Worksop, was one of the 5,000 Scouts from the UK joining 40,000 others who took part in the World Scout Jamboree, a skills and adventure festival in West Virginia.

Scarlet was with 45,000 Scouts from nearly every country in the world, sharing their skills while enjoying high adventure in this picturesque part of North America.

The Jamboree offers young people the chance to learn new skills that they can use in other aspects of their life and taste high adventure.

This was the 24th World Scout Jamboree North America and took place from July 23, to August 2.

It was hosted jointly between Boy Scouts of America, Scouts Canada and the Scout Association of Mexico.

The UK Contingent to the Jamboree was the largest ever Contingent from the UK to an overseas event and was made up of participants, their Unit Leaders, International Service Team and a Contingent Management and Support Team.

During the Jamboree Scarlet got the chance to take part in something adventurous that she had never tried before.

Scarlet said: “I tried mountain biking for the first time. I found it a bit nerve wrecking but I would definitely give it another go.

“I am really enjoying getting to meet so many people from around the world, everyone has been so relaxed and friendly.

“I feel like I am becoming more of an outgoing person and building a lot of confidence from the experiences I am having here at the Jamboree.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity so I am trying as many things as I can.”

The World Scout Jamboree is the culmination of two years of work for the leaders, which has involved camps and team building events preparing the young people for living on a humid site in West Virginia among Scouts from nearly every country in the world.

The event was opened by UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls.

He said: “World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts attend each one.

“They are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure.

“Young people will make friends for life with people from more than 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills. It will be the journey of a lifetime.

“The 2019 Jamboree, jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, is set to be one of the biggest and most exciting yet.

“The theme is ‘unlock a new world’ focusing especially on how we can create a sustainable world together.”

The theme was originally designed by youth representatives from the three host countries, also known as the “Dream Team,” who were responsible for presenting the original bid for the 24th World Scout Jamboree.

For more information about the UK Team visit www.scouts.org.uk/wsj.