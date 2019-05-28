Worksop school will lead this year's Worksop Pride parade

A Worksop will be the first one in the area to lead the parade at this year's Worksop Pride event.

St John's School will be included in the event taking place on Saturday, July 13.

Crystal Lucas, Worksop Pride founder, said: "We invite everyone to come along and join the parade and are so proud to be working in partnership with a local school, I never dreamed it would be possible".

Members of the St John's School will be attending and leading the parade, including their principal Mr White.

Assembly for the parade starts at noon at Worksop Train Station, walking along Carlton Road, into the town centre and up Bridge Street, joining the main event which starts at 1pm.

Headlining is X factor winner Sam Bailey and following on with the X factor theme Melanie Masson, who reached the Live Finals in 2013, is also making a special appearance.

And to celebrate the '20 year anniversary' of the ITV show 'Bad Girls' Simone Lahbib will be making a guest appearance.

Simone played G Wing governor Helen Stewart and has also starred in Downtown Abbey, Judge John Deed and ITV's 'The Loch' and alongside her will be actress Alicya Eyo who played Denny Blood in Bad Girls. She also played Ruby Haswell in Emmerdale and is currently in 5* show 'Clink' and officially opened the first ever Worksop Pride in 2016.

Alicya said: "I'm so excited about attending Worksop Pride this year and seeing how it's grown since the first one. I feel honoured to be a little part of it all."

The main event has extended it's hours to start from 1pm until 9pm with back to back entertainment.

Returning to host is Worksop Pride founder and organiser Crystal Lucas and shewill be joined on stage by co-host Vivian Twist.

Other acts this year include Kate Lucas who made her debut at last year's event, singer Stevie Moore, acoustic singer Katie Greaves, singer Anthony Collesso, Nottingham based Lee Michaels, solo artist Emma Maezin, Imogen Mellors and Lee Lambert.

Community acting/dance group 'Little drama group' will be performing followed by drag act 'The Funky Beaver Show' which also features co-host Vivian Twist.

And after Sam Bailey's performance the event comes to a close with Tributes by Charlotte Hopley as Lady Gaga and Donna Moody as PiNK.

There will also be food, drink, children's entertainers, stalls, face painters and much more throughout the day.

Crystal said: ''The response I've had each year since Worksop Pride began has been phenomenal - I've had so many people help me along the way and this year I've had even more. More and more people are reaching out to be involved and that's just wonderful to see.

"A little campaign that started back in 2015 to raise awareness for same sex parents and other LGBT+ issues has created the biggest free event in the summer.

"I'm not going to deny it's a massive amount of volunteer work and takes a lot of determination to see it through but I have some wonderful support and couldn't do it without them.

"This is the fourth Worksop Pride event to hit Worksop Town centre and each year it has grown and grown.

"It's a great day out for all the family to attend and for everyone to come together to support the LGBT+ community and raise awareness."