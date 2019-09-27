Worksop's Thomas Cook branch has posted an emotional apology to its customers

Holidaymakers across Britain have been left devastated after the 178-year-old travel firm Thomas Cook was placed into administration - leaving more than 150,000 holidaymakers in limbo.

The struggling tour operator ceased trading on Monday, September 23, after a series of last-ditch talks to secure its future failed.

The firm was asked by lenders to find £200million on top of a pre-agreed £900million takeover fee, to help maintain trading over the winter.

But after last-minute requests to central government were rejected, the firm has ceased trading – causing the cancellation of holidays for Brits and uncertainty for travellers currently on their holidays.

One of the branches to close its doors is Worksop's store in Bridge Place and they have posted an emotional apology to their customers.

In a Facebook post,Thomas Cook employee, ‎Daniel Scott‎, said: "On behalf of the team at Thomas Cook Worksop, we would like to pass on our sincerest apologies to all our customers for the events which have unfolded this week.

"It has genuinely come as a shock to us and after many years of serving our customers and the good people of Worksop we are sad that it has ended this way

"We haven’t been told anything since Monday but please note if you are booked with a third party supplier, for example P and O, Olympic, Titan or Disneyland Paris, your booking may still be valid. We would advise you to contact these suppliers in the first instance.

"If you are booked on a Thomas Cook package holiday, please refer to the CAA website, www.thomascook.caa.co.uk, which will explain how to claim your money back.

"Between us we have had nearly 90 years of travel experience and we hope that we have done the Worksop public proud.

"Thank you for your custom, the chats and the entertainment you provided over the years. We will miss you all."