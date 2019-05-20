Worksop road to remain closed after significant number of bags of asbestos were dumped

A serious incident of fly-tipping took place on Friday (May 17) along a four-mile stretch of Ollerton Road (B6034) where a significant number of bags of asbestos were dumped on the roadside.

In the interest of public safety, following an initial examination of the bags by a specialist asbestos removal company and acting on advice from the Health and Safety Executive, Bassetlaw District Council immediately took the decision to close the road from the top of Sparken Hill, Worksop to the junction of Netherfield Lane near Budby.

This road closure is likely to continue until Friday, May 24, and possibly beyond.

A spokesman from Bassetlaw District Council said: "This type of asbestos has most likely been removed from an industrial building and can be extremely dangerous if disturbed and the fibres released.

"As such, the removal of asbestos must be undertaken by specialist companies to minimise the risk of exposure.

"The council has appointed a specialist removal contractor who has already put plans in place to remove the dumped asbestos from the road as soon as possible.

"We believe that the bags of asbestos have been thrown from a moving vehicle travelling out of Worksop and, as the bags have come into contact with the ground, some of them have burst open, scattering the contents onto the verge side and the road.

"This is an extremely complex operation and will take many hours of specialist work and cost thousands of pounds to fully clean up.

"We cannot stress how serious an incident this is and we advise residents and visitors to avoid this section of Ollerton Road until further notice and not to approach, touch or try to remove any of the waste that has been fly-tipped.

"This is an extremely serious incident and we are horrified at what has taken place. There is no excuse or justification for a fly-tip of this nature and the people responsible have shown a complete disregard for the public’s health.

"We apologise to the residents and businesses who have been affected by this road closure. However, we must act in the best interest of the publics’ health and minimise the risk of pedestrians and drivers coming into contact with this asbestos.

"We are also appealing to the public and businesses, who may have information about this serious incident to contact Bassetlaw District Council’s Environmental Health Team.”

If you are concerned about the effects of this fly-tip or believe you may have come into contact with asbestos, information is available on the Health and Safety Executive website www.hse.gov.uk or by contacting your local GP.

Access to Clumber Park has also been affected by the closure as entrances remain closed.

A post on Facebook said: "We have received further information from Bassetlaw District Council with regards to the continued closure of the B6034 due to a serious incident of asbestos fly tipping.

"Specialist teams are needed to clear up what has been dumped - this is a very important and delicate operation to ensure the safety of road users and naturally will take some time.

The earliest it is thought the road will be reopened is Friday, May 25. Until that time, both our Truman's Lodge and Carburton Lodge entrances will remain closed.

"Please continue to use our Apleyhead Lodge entrance, off the A614."