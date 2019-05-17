Worksop road closed after bags of asbestos were dumped on the road side

A serious incident of fly-tipping has taken place on a road between Worksop and Budby

A number of bags of asbestos have been dumped on the roadside on the B6034 Ollerton Road.

Ollerton Road

Due to the type of asbestos involved and the serious nature of this incident, the Health and Safety Executive have been notified and Bassetlaw District Council has been instructed to seek an immediate road closure until further notice.

Recovery of the asbestos by specialist contractors will take place as soon as possible and residents and visitors are advised to avoid Ollerton Road from the top of Sparken Hill, Worksop to the junction of Netherfield Lane near Budby.

Alternative routes are via the A614 and the A57.

The council are also appealing to anyone who may have information about this serious incident to contact them at bit.ly/2JrCXsO.