Worksop Railway Station gets plaque to commemorate its National Heritage Conservation Award

Improvements made to Worksop Railway Station have been recognised with a National Heritage Conservation Award.

Bassetlaw MP, John Mann, cut the tape on a plaque to commemorate the award and was joined by representatives of the organisations involved in the recent refurbishment.

These included the Railway Heritage Trust, Network Rail, Northern, and North Notts and Lincs Community Rail Partnership (NNLCRP).

Network Rail, supported by the Railway Heritage Trust, and contractors CML, completed an authentic restoration of the historic, grade 2-listed, Worksop railway station in 2018.

The station canopies, roofs and windows have been carefully refurbished and repainted, as has the signal box, located at the Carlton road crossing.

John Mann said: “I am delighted that the work undertaken at Worksop station has been recognised by the National Railway Heritage Awards as a fantastic example of railway heritage preservation.

"The completed work has refreshed and reinvigorated the experience for passengers using the station and will continue to provide a great gateway to our town."

Tim Brunt, senior asset engineer for Network Rail, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that this vital project at Worksop station has won the prestigious Railway Heritage Trust Conservation Award.

"This project will really improve passenger experience at the station and will preserve important railway history for years to come.”

Andy Savage, executive director of the Railway Heritage Trust, said: "We were very pleased to sponsor the restoration of the station, and delighted that the National Railway Heritage Awards adjudicators chose it as the best of our projects in 2018."

Theo Steel, National Railway Heritage Awards Trustee, said: "This project shows the best in conservation management: I am particularly pleased with the choice of the ex-London North Eastern Railway colour scheme."

Rick Brand, chair of NNLCRP Bassetlaw Area Group, said “We are very grateful to the Railway Heritage Trust, Network Rail, Northern, and Bassetlaw District Council for their continuing support for Worksop Station. Northern has now introduced its new services providing trains every half hour to Retford and Sheffield, with onward travel to Lincoln and Leeds. Worksop Station will continue to provide an even better service to commuters and leisure travellers alike.”

The Friends of Worksop Station, part of NNLCRP, continue to improve the details in the station and have recently installed, with support from the Railway Heritage Trust and Northern, authentic “Public Bar” and “Cafeteria” signs. They have also cleaned up the areas at the front of the station where they hope to be able to install a retired wood-sided goods wagon, and a piece of public art; both projects depend on funding becoming available.