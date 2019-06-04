Worksop Pride 'is good for the town'

The fourth Worksop Pride is all set for next month and the event continues to grow each year.

Your Guardian took to the streets of Worksop to ask residents how they feel about the now annual event and what it means for the town.

Jenni Washington, 56, from Dinnington, said: "It's a good thing that people are included and they aren't discriminated against.

"I know my daughter goes to these events in London."

Angela Goodwin, 57, from Dinnington said: "It is a good thing for the town and to have a representation."

Chloe Clark, 22, from Worksop said: "I've never been and don't know much about it but I do think it's a good event to have represented.

Shannon Dunne, 22, from Worksop said: "It's a good thing for the town."

And a woman who did not want to be named said: "I'm all for it if people want to celebrate it. We have never been. I don't see an issue. If they feel celebrated by doing it then that's great."

This year's event, which is taking place on Saturday, July 13, from 1pm until 9pm with X factor winner Sam Bailey headlining along with many other acts including Melanie Masson, who reached the X Factor Live Finals in 2013 and appearances by ‘Bad Girls’ acresses Simone Lahbib and Alicya Eyo.

Other acts this year include Kate Lucas who made her debut at last year’s event, singer Stevie Moore, acoustic singer Katie Greaves, singer Anthony Collesso, Nottingham based Lee Michaels, solo artist Emma Maezin, Imogen Mellors and Lee Lambert.

The Little Drama Group will be performing, followed by drag act ‘The Funky Beaver Show’ which also features co-host Vivian Twist.

St John’s School in Worksop will also be leading the parade which starts at noon at Worksop Train Station, walking along Carlton Road, into the town centre and up Bridge Street, joining the main event which starts at 1pm.

Crystal Lucas, Worksop Pride founder, said: “A little campaign that started back in 2015 to raise awareness for same sex parents and other LGBT+ issues has created the biggest free event in the summer. The response I’ve had each year since Worksop Pride began has been phenomenal.”