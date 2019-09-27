Wilko staff set to walk out over forced weekend working

Almost 2,000 Wilko staff, including those at the Worksop distribution centre, will walk out over forced weekend working.

GMB, the union for Wilko workers, has revealed the dates of two planned strikes.

Around 1,800 GMB members at two Wilko distribution centres in Worksop and Magor, Wales will strike from 6am on Friday, October 11, until 5.59am on Saturday, October 12, and from 6am on Monday, October 14, to 5.59am on Tuesday, October 15.

Gary Carter, GMB National Officer, said: “It is sad that it has come to this. We have done everything we can to try to negotiate a reduction in the amount of weekend working, but the offer from management is not acceptable.

“Wilko has always considered itself a family company - yet they’re forcing contracts on staff that will seriously impose on family time and workers’ wellbeing.

“GMB members will stand together and show Wilko management how strongly we feel about these harsh new contracts.”