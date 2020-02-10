West Lindsey District Council to get funding to tackle homelessness

West Lindsey is one of four local authorities to benefit from a share of £600,000 government funding to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.

In the latest round of Rough Sleeping Initiative Funding, West Lindsey District Council will receive a share of the funding split between South Holland, South Kesteven, North Kesteven and West Lindsey District Councils.

The aim of the funding, administered by the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government is to help reduce the number of rough sleepers by increasing prevention activity for those at risk, reducing the number of ‘repeat’ rough sleepers, improving physical and mental wellbeing and providing greater levels of support in settled accommodation.

Chairman of the prosperous communities committee, Coun Owen Bierley said: “We are delighted to see West Lindsey, along with other Lincolnshire authorities, receive this funding. There is a genuine partnership approach within Lincolnshire to tackling and preventing homelessness.

“There is a real opportunity to make an impact and by working co-operatively across the county to can help some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“Everyone has the right to a safe and secure home and that has to be our goal.”

A report by the housing charity suggests that at least five people in West Lindsey are homeless. Of those, four were living in temporary accommodation arranged by the council at the end of March, the latest period for which data is available.

And one person was sleeping rough, according to data for Autumn last year.

Across the East Midlands, 4,800 people are estimated to be without a permanent home, while this figure stands at 280,000 across England.

The national figure includes estimates for people in temporary accommodation at the end of March, and those waiting to move out of unfit housing. It also includes the most recent data on rough sleepers and those in homeless hostels.

Shelter says the number has increased by 23,000 since 2016, meaning one in every 200 people is now known to be without a home. But the figures could be much higher, it says, as hidden forms of homelessness often go unrecorded.