West Lindsey District Council freeze garden waste charge at 2018 prices

West Lindsey District Council has announced the charge for garden waste collections will remain at the 2018 price.

Residents are advised that the quickest and easiest way to sign up to the service is online by visiting www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/gardenwaste.

Telephone enquiries can be made from February 3.

Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee, Coun Owen Bierley, is pleased that over 60 per cent of subscribers took the opportunity to sign up to the service online last year.

He said: “We have strived to make it as easy as possible for residents to subscribe to this popular service.

“All the garden waste collected by the council is processed and turned into a soil improver, mainly used on local farmland. The end product is not of a high enough quality to become compost which could be sold commercially.

“However, I am delighted to tell everyone that we are keeping the price the same for the third consecutive year. We are all very proud of our people who work so hard on the bins in all weathers.

“I’m pleased to say we have made further improvements to our systems which should make it even easier to subscribe.”

In order to keep the price at £35, the council has carried out some round efficiencies to improve the way it carries out its collections.

Therefore, a small number of resident’s collection days have altered and they are being advised to check their collection days on the recent calendar that has been delivered by the council or visit the website www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/mybinday

There has been no reported increase in fly-tipping of garden waste since the service was introduced, which had been a particular concern for councillors when considering the charge.

Households who do not wish to use the service are reminded they can compost green waste at home, see www.lincscc.getcomposting.com for further information.

Garden waste can also be taken to your local Household Waste Recycling Centres in Gainsborough.

Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycling for further information.

