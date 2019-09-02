West Lindsey council leader speaks of his journey as he marks 100 days in role

From plans to build more than 700 homes in Gainsborough to welcoming in the regular use of a station, West Lindsey District Council’s council leader has said his first 100 days in the job have been a privilege.

Councillor Giles McNeill said he was “daunted” and “enormously proud” to become leader of the council in May.

He said: “I must admit I was a little daunted at what I was taking on.

“But it is a real privilege and one that I take seriously.”

Since he was elected in by other councillors the council has made progress with a number projects.

Including, plans for a new central depot for waste collection in the area and a £100,000 National Lottery grant for a series of Mayflower Pilgrim events over the next two years.

Coun McNeill said: “Marking my 100 days as leader is not about me, it’s about recognising that, together, we have made real progress; and will continue to make real progress in the next 100 days, the months and the years ahead - helping us build a bright future for everyone in West Lindsey.

“I have been working hard to build consensus. On a cross party basis. By working together we can achieve much; like the plans for a new central depot for our waste collection services. This will enhance the quality of our services and conditions.

“I was pleased this passed through committee with unanimous cross- party support. Finding a solution has taken far too long, and in the past efforts to improve our facilities have become hampered by partisan concerns.”

Coun McNeill also highlighted the work taking place on boosting the district economy, including the announcement of a West Lindsey Feasibility Fund.

He said: “This fund is available for all businesses in West Lindsey, who are considering the development of sites and premises or new technology and equipment which would support business growth and investment opportunities across the district.

“In addition to this, we are also offering business rate relief on some designated employment sites in the district to help boost the economy and create opportunities for more jobs.

“There is a lot more work taking place to boost the leisure economy in the district and we hope to announce the latest news very soon.”

He said he has also been keenly watching the developments of the council’s leisure plans as work started on the new Market Rasen Leisure Centre.

Plans are also progressing on building “much-needed” homes across the district.

796 dwellings will be built in Gainsborough, with the work starting early next year as part of the Southern Urban Extension and 130 homes to be built on Bowling Green Road, if planning is approved.

Coun McNeill added: “West Lindsey is an amazing place, full of thriving communities and wonderful people. It also faces challenges due its sparsity and rurality and has isolated pockets of the greatest deprivation in the country.

“We are committed to working hard and seeking solutions to get the best outcomes for our residents.”