Weekend of activities to kick start the festive period in Gainsborough

The Marshall’s Yard team are bringing a touch of Christmas sparkle to Gainsborough this year with the Christmas Light’s Switch on.

The three day event, from Friday, November 15, to Sunday, November 17, promises to be packed with live entertainment.

The fun begins on Friday at 3.45pm on the Wilson and Co stage in the Market Place, with performances from school choirs, Freddie Halkon, Leanne Paige and Grace Bower.

The lights will then switch on in the town at 6pm with help from Santa, the Mayor of Gainsborough, chairman of West Lindsey District Council and the town’s Citizen of the Year.

In Marshall’s Yard from 4pm on the ABC Recruitment Services stage there will be further choir performances, the chance to meet Toy Story’s Woody and Buzz Lightyear and live music from Lewis Canner, Darren Porter, Lizzie Goddard, Damian Dalton Smith and Tim Taylor with the headline act, Little Chix, a Little Mix tribute act, performing at 6.30pm before the lights switch on at 7.30pm followed by the annual fireworks display.

The Christmas spirit continues into Saturday with music from brass bands and choirs, free face painting, a stilt walker and free horse and carriage rides in the town centre.

The Illuminate parade, marking the start of the 2019 Pilgrims Festival and 400th commemorative anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower, will begin at 5pm from Gainsborough’s Old Hall leading to Marshall’s Yard.

And there will be another chance to see the lights being switched on at the shopping centre at 5.45pm.

Plus, new this year is the Festive Feast from Friday to Sunday, featuring more than 50 stalls selling hot food and drink, gifts and crafts.

Alison Shipperbottom, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “This fantastic event welcomes visitors from miles around wishing to start their Christmas festivities and see our spectacular firework display. On behalf of all staff and retailers we look forward to welcoming shoppers to enjoy a truly festive experience.”