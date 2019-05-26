WEATHER: Rain followed by drier afternoon in Lincolnshire

The Met Office has forecast morning rain, followed by a 'drier and brighter' afternoon today (May 26).

A cloudy and breezy morning is expected with outbreaks of rain, some heavy at times.

Becoming drier and brighter during the afternoon, with some sunny spells developing, though remaining breezy and feeling a touch cool out of the sun. Maximum temperature could reach 20 °C.

Tonight should see a dry evening with sunny spells, though remaining breezy. Staying dry and breezy overnight with plenty of clear spells, and feeling rather chilly in the wind. Minimum temperature 8 °C.