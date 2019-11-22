Two brothers have opened a pet crematorium at their farm in East Stockwith

Two brothers along with their wives have opened a new pet crematorium in East Stockwith.

Scott and Lee Slingsby and their wives Kate and Andrea opened Southern Sky Pet Crematorium at their family farm in East Stockwith.

Andrea said: “We believe we have created a warm, friendly, home from home environment where you can spend as much time and involvement as you want in your pets final journey.

“We offer a unique service, tailored to suit your own personal requirements.”

Lee and Scott’s late father John Slingsby made a reputation in the trade for renovating and then selling pubs and bars.

Scott followed on in his fathers footsteps by converting the former Scunthorpe Congregational Church into a nightclub and he also transformed a traditional ale house dating back to 1907 into another night club. Lee was also in the pub trade owning and managing the Ferry House at East Stockwith.

Scott said: “Our pets are our family and we understand that when the time comes to say goodbye, respect and dignity for you and your pet is paramount.”